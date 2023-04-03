None injured in crash involving Wilmington Fire Department truck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington Fire Department fire truck was involved in a crash in front of WFD Headquarters on Sunday, April 2.

“On Sunday, one of our firetrucks was in an accident in front of WFD Headquarters. There were no injuries. The city is conducting an internal investigation into what occurred,” the WFD said in a press release.

WECT has reached out to officials for more information.

