NHC School Board to discuss proposed book review committee

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education is set to discuss a proposal for a district-wide book review committee at its meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

A proposal for a district-wide book review committee would include a non-voting Board of Education member liaison, a teacher, a non-voting “media specialist” and seven “parent/guardian representatives, other county residents.”

“Mission statement: To establish excellence in our libraries and classrooms and provide students with the highest quality literature in every library, classroom, and textbook,” states the proposal.

The school board liaison would be chosen by the chair of the Board of Education, and other committee members would apply online. Participation would be on a first-come-first-serve basis, and anyone who didn’t get a spot would be put in a queue for the next semester. A person who wants to serve on the committee again would sign up again and have their name placed at the end of the queue.

The stated goals of the committee are:

  1. “To ensure all books and media across the district are meeting community standards, including age-appropriate content.
  2. To provide parents and other county residents with a voice and investment in the county’s education system to ensure a viable future workforce.
  3. To review media in all areas including libraries, classroom books (i.e. classroom libraries and teacher-assigned books/media), and textbooks.”

According to the agenda, the only action set to be taken in the proposal is a discussion by the board.

