Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County selects newest assistant county manager

Jessica Loeper
Jessica Loeper(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jessica Loeper has been selected to serve as an assistant county manager for New Hanover County starting on Tuesday, April 4.

She has been working as the chief communications officer for the county since 2019 and worked for NHC Communications and Outreach since 2016, according to an announcement from the county.

“Her leadership and breadth of knowledge about the work of New Hanover County is unmatched and we are excited to have her serving in this new role as an Assistant County Manager,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet.

She will work with Coudriet and assistant county managers Tufanna Bradley and Lisa Wurtzbacher to manage the departments and services of the county. Loeper will oversee planning and land use, soil and water, parks and gardens, the arboretum, recycling and solid waste, the Cape Fear Museum and the NHC Public Library.

Loeper is filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Deputy County Manager Tim Burgess. She earned a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has previously worked in communications and nonprofit development locally and in Charlotte.

“For the last seven years, I’ve been fortunate to develop relationships with so many people throughout our community and within our organization, as our communications team collaborated to share the important work going on in the county. I look forward to continuing to build those relationships and work alongside our amazing county staff to provide our citizens with the best resources and services available,” said Loeper in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area
Cypress Grove Apt. Fire
A dozen people displaced after large Wilmington apartment fire Saturday evening
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development aviation program.
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development offering new youth aviation program
Beaches are already seeing an influx of visitors, meaning many of them are making plans to...
Fort Fisher Recreation Area hiring lifeguards for summer season
Multiple crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire at the Cox Industries wood plant in...
Crews extinguish Saturday power pole plant fire near Leland

Latest News

The scam involves a fake Ace Hardware survey that asks users to input payment information once...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about fake survey scam
Crews were on the scene for nearly three hours working to get the flames and hot spots out.
A dozen people displaced after large Wilmington apartment fire Saturday evening
Willie Darnell Deramus was taken into custody and charged in relation to the stabbing.
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect involved in stabbing at Circle K near ILM
Twenty-six people were killed after a tornado tore through Mississippi and Alabama on March 24,...
Southeastern NC volunteers headed to Mississippi to help with tornado relief