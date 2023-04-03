New Hanover County selects newest assistant county manager

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jessica Loeper has been selected to serve as an assistant county manager for New Hanover County starting on Tuesday, April 4.

She has been working as the chief communications officer for the county since 2019 and worked for NHC Communications and Outreach since 2016, according to an announcement from the county.

“Her leadership and breadth of knowledge about the work of New Hanover County is unmatched and we are excited to have her serving in this new role as an Assistant County Manager,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet.

She will work with Coudriet and assistant county managers Tufanna Bradley and Lisa Wurtzbacher to manage the departments and services of the county. Loeper will oversee planning and land use, soil and water, parks and gardens, the arboretum, recycling and solid waste, the Cape Fear Museum and the NHC Public Library.

Loeper is filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Deputy County Manager Tim Burgess. She earned a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has previously worked in communications and nonprofit development locally and in Charlotte.

“For the last seven years, I’ve been fortunate to develop relationships with so many people throughout our community and within our organization, as our communications team collaborated to share the important work going on in the county. I look forward to continuing to build those relationships and work alongside our amazing county staff to provide our citizens with the best resources and services available,” said Loeper in a statement.

