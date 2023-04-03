Senior Connect
Murdaugh auction items, merch listed for sale on eBay

Some Murdaugh items bought at the auction in Pembroke, Georgia are being relisted for sale online.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We already knew people were willing to pay big money for a piece of Murdaugh family property. Now their belongings are popping up online.

Hundreds of people registered to bid in person on items from the Murdaughs’ Moselle home at Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Georgia last month. Furniture, weapons and turtle lamps sold for thousands of dollars. Now, apparently, some of those buyers have turned to eBay.

A wooden card catalog belonging to the Murdaughs was posted on eBay for $10,000 but the listing has since been removed. A listing also appears to have been removed for a “Murdaugh crossbow” with a starting bid of $14,000, which was reported by multiple media outlets.

Murdaugh family belongings are being listed on eBay after an in-person auction in Georgia last...
Murdaugh family belongings are being listed on eBay after an in-person auction in Georgia last month.(FOX Carolina)

Some smaller items have already sold. We can see completed eBay listings for alleged Murdaugh memorabilia: a mounted set of six-point deer antlers sold for $399, a hunting jacket sold for $275, a pair of hunting pants went for $250.

One person made $225 on a bundt cake pan they claim is from Moselle. Sellers say they’re willing to provide buyers with receipts from the Liberty Auction sale.

Some eBay users are also selling homemade Murdaugh merchandise. Numerous t-shirts, phone cases and coffee mugs are listed for sale that feature Alex Murdaugh’s face.

Last year when the Netflix drama about Jeffrey Dahmer debuted and Halloween costumes of the serial killer began popping up, eBay removed the listings.

Their policy page says “listings that promote, perpetuate or glorify hatred, violence, or discrimination” are not allowed on eBay.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

