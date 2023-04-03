Live Nation speaks to city council on in-person ticket sales, new vendors at certain shows

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Management for Live Nation in Wilmington spoke to the Wilmington City Council on Monday, April 3 on the recent sales of tickets to ‘sold out’ shows at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater and other issues.

General Manager Ryan Belcher and Operations Manager Heather Wood with Live Nation in Wilmington spoke at the agenda briefing meeting.

They told council that 100 tickets were sold to eight shows at the event on Saturday, April 1 at GLA. Live Nation is selling tickets for GLA and Live Oak Bank Pavilion at the LOBP box office this concert season, and Belcher says that a percentage of tickets for each show are held at the box office initially to allow people in the local area to buy them.

The box office is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Belcher told council that if all the tickets at the box office aren’t sold on the first day, then they will be made available online as well.

They also took the opportunity to announce the addition of artisans and other vendors at certain shows, beginning with a Lucas Nelson concert at GLA later this week.

Belcher told councilmembers that GLA is a well-liked venue: Live Nation regularly surveys attendees about their opinion of the concert, and 98 percent of these came back positive for GLA. Belcher says this is the highest positive rate in the country, with Live Oak Bank having a rate of closer to 80 percent. A common complaint for LOBP is the lack of parking, especially since the venue can fit up to 7,200 people.

Belcher also provided statistics on who is buying tickets: in 2022, about 65 percent of ticket sales at GLA were from New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties compared to 33 percent of tickets ticket sales at LOBP from the same area.

Multiple councilmembers also brought up concerns about the lack of variety in the types of concerts booked.

“We got a lot of complaints saying ‘too much soft rock, too much country,’” said councilmember Clifford Barnett “I’m just curious as to the selection process of the entertainment.”

Belcher replied that a variety of factors influence who is booked: the availability of the artist, the route of their tour and sales trends all influence the decision. For Belcher, the priority is selling out shows.

“There’s plenty of shows we didn’t sell out last year” said Belcher. “The reality is not every show has good attendance. But that won’t stop us from doing a genre or an artist or anything like that. It’s a factor.”

Barnett questioned them about if they were asking the general public about which performers they would like to see. Belcher said that people regularly express opinions on social media, but they don’t conduct surveys of the general public’s interests.

“There’s not a survey that goes out or anything like that, but we absolutely do listen to what people want to see in our market,” Belcher said.

