Intermittent lane closures expected along N.C. 906 near Bolivia

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that intermittent lane closures are to be expected on Monday, April 3 along N.C. 906.

According to the NCDOT, flaggers will redirect traffic on the N.C. 906 bridge across Sarah Hole until 4 p.m.

The closures will allow crews to work on joint repairs on the bridge.

