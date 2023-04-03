Senior Connect
Intermittent lane closures expected along N.C. 906 near Bolivia

The closures will allow crews to work on joint repairs on the bridge.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that intermittent lane closures are to be expected on Monday, April 3 along N.C. 906.

According to the NCDOT, flaggers will redirect traffic on the N.C. 906 bridge across Sarah Hole until 4 p.m.

The closures will allow crews to work on joint repairs on the bridge.

