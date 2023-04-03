Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Improvements to North College Road to start next year and continue until 2026

It’s all part of NCDOT’s 10-year transportation project and the Gordon extension project in an effort for traffic to flow and keep drivers safe.
Improvements coming to N. College Rd. & MLK Pkwy.
Improvements coming to N. College Rd. & MLK Pkwy.(WECT)
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Stop and go traffic seems to be normal in Wilmington; what was once a sleepy southern community now a bustling coastal destination.

Unlike other cities, Wilmington doesn’t have the infrastructure for its growing population.

“You have a tremendous amount of people moving down to the coast and we need to build better and bigger highway,” said City of Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.

While many wish it could happen over night, the North Carolina Department of Transportation needs to identify a traffic problem.

The state looks at everything from traffic and accidents to how bad the issue will get if something isn’t changed.

A big factor is modern technology that NCDOT uses for a project, “It’s through a process called prioritization, then the highest scoring project receives funding,” said NCDOT Deputy Division Engineer, Caitlin Marks.

One of those projects is the intersection of MLK Parkway and North College Road. The state estimates 50,000 vehicles travel through the intersection daily, bringing traffic to a standstill during rush hour. Just because a project is tagged, however, doesn’t mean it will get funding.

In this case, the state gave the greenlight for $140 million for the intersection project to build a Tight Urban Diamond Interchange.

Proposed construction of N. College Rd. & MLK Pkwy.
Proposed construction of N. College Rd. & MLK Pkwy.(WECT)

“This is actually going to be the new gateway into Wilmington, College is going to be bridged over MLK Parkway which means traffic on College Road will be free flowing,” said Marks.

NCDOT will also build an overpass on Ringo and Kings Drive by Corning, essentially eliminating the intersection and keeping cars moving.

Changes coming to N. College Rd. at Kings Dr. and Ringo St.
Changes coming to N. College Rd. at Kings Dr. and Ringo St.(WECT)

So how long will this intersection project at MLK Parkway and North College Road take? Here’s a timeline from NCDOT:

Timeline of construction events for MLK Pkwy. & N. College
Timeline of construction events for MLK Pkwy. & N. College(WECT)

“Finally they are going to do something about the traffic in this area, because it is very difficult in the afternoons and early mornings coming and leaving from work,” said owner of Classic Vinyl and Upholstery Joel Knight said.

While Knight is eager to see travel improvements near his business located on N. College and Ringo Dr., the $140 million project will likely cause plenty of stoppages and shutdowns along the way, meaning neighbors, businesses, and drivers can expect more stop and go traffic before they fully get up to speed.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area
Cypress Grove Apt. Fire
A dozen people displaced after large Wilmington apartment fire Saturday evening
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development aviation program.
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development offering new youth aviation program
Police investigating after suspect steals from register at Leland Walmart
Multiple crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire at the Cox Industries wood plant in...
Crews extinguish Saturday power pole plant fire near Leland

Latest News

MGN
None injured in crash involving Wilmington Fire Department truck
AHA Milestone Award
Dosher Memorial Hospital presented milestone award recognizing 75 years with American Hospital Association
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Search continues for teen who disappeared near Fort Fisher
A proposed Tractor Supply store in New Hanover County at Castle Hayne Road with markups by...
County commissioners approve rezoning for new Tractor Supply, contract to use landfill gas