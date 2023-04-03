Improvements to North College Road to start next year and continue until 2026

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Stop and go traffic seems to be normal in Wilmington; what was once a sleepy southern community now a bustling coastal destination.

Unlike other cities, Wilmington doesn’t have the infrastructure for its growing population.

“You have a tremendous amount of people moving down to the coast and we need to build better and bigger highway,” said City of Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.

While many wish it could happen over night, the North Carolina Department of Transportation needs to identify a traffic problem.

The state looks at everything from traffic and accidents to how bad the issue will get if something isn’t changed.

A big factor is modern technology that NCDOT uses for a project, “It’s through a process called prioritization, then the highest scoring project receives funding,” said NCDOT Deputy Division Engineer, Caitlin Marks.

One of those projects is the intersection of MLK Parkway and North College Road. The state estimates 50,000 vehicles travel through the intersection daily, bringing traffic to a standstill during rush hour. Just because a project is tagged, however, doesn’t mean it will get funding.

In this case, the state gave the greenlight for $140 million for the intersection project to build a Tight Urban Diamond Interchange.

Proposed construction of N. College Rd. & MLK Pkwy. (WECT)

“This is actually going to be the new gateway into Wilmington, College is going to be bridged over MLK Parkway which means traffic on College Road will be free flowing,” said Marks.

NCDOT will also build an overpass on Ringo and Kings Drive by Corning, essentially eliminating the intersection and keeping cars moving.

Changes coming to N. College Rd. at Kings Dr. and Ringo St. (WECT)

So how long will this intersection project at MLK Parkway and North College Road take? Here’s a timeline from NCDOT:

Timeline of construction events for MLK Pkwy. & N. College (WECT)

“Finally they are going to do something about the traffic in this area, because it is very difficult in the afternoons and early mornings coming and leaving from work,” said owner of Classic Vinyl and Upholstery Joel Knight said.

While Knight is eager to see travel improvements near his business located on N. College and Ringo Dr., the $140 million project will likely cause plenty of stoppages and shutdowns along the way, meaning neighbors, businesses, and drivers can expect more stop and go traffic before they fully get up to speed.

