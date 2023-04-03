First Alert Forecast: warmer then cooler, unsettled at times through Easter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a warming trend. Wilmington officially hit a high temperature of 69 Sunday afternoon. Lower and middle 70s seem sensible for Monday, upper 70s and lower 80s are likely for Tuesday, and additional 80s ought to follow for Wednesday and Thursday - especially on the mainland.

A flurry of rain chances will mark the start of this toastier temperature trend, including 20% for Monday afternoon and evening, 60% for Monday night, and 20% for Tuesday. Though showers could mix with a few thunderstorms in the case of Monday night, the threat for severe weather appears minimal across the Cape Fear Region.

By Passover and Easter time, a separate frontal system appears likely to put another rainy stamp on your First Alert Forecast. For now, shower chances start at 10% for Wednesday and Thursday, progress to 50 to 60% for Friday and Saturday, and level at 40% for Easter Sunday. Note: some of these showers may come with cooler temperatures. At this early stage, you might keep outdoor holiday plans intact, but plan to check back for details as your First Alert Weather Team will continue to refine the rain odds and temperatures.

See more with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

