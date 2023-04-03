Duke Energy reminds public to call 811 before digging

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Piedmont Natural Gas and Duke Energy are reminding the public to call 811 before digging to protect underground infrastructure.

“A spring yard project can quickly turn into an emergency if you don’t plan ahead and call 811,” said Brian Weisker, Duke Energy senior vice president and chief operations officer, natural gas. “Calling 811 is the best way to prevent costly and potentially dangerous damage to underground utility lines.”

Anyone looking to dig should call 811 for free at least three business days before digging begins so that local utilities can send a crew to mark underground lines in the area, per an announcement from Duke Energy on Monday, April 3.

Piedmont and Duke Energy reported over 10,000 cuts to underground lines in 2022.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our customers, employees and communities,” Weisker said. “We want everyone to enjoy their time outside this spring and begin their yard projects with safety in mind.”

