Dosher Memorial Hospital presented milestone award recognizing 75 years with American Hospital Association

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital was honored with the American Hospital Association’s Milestone Award, acknowledging their membership with the non-profit for 75 years.

AHA’s regional executive for North Carolina granted the award plaque to Dosher CEO Lynda Stanley, Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Mohr and Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels.

“Dosher Memorial Hospital has a vital role in providing the people of Southeastern Brunswick County with high-quality health care services close to home. We are grateful for Dosher’s dedication to the community and partnership with us,” Wright said in a press release from Monday, April 3.

AHA is an association of healthcare provider organizations and individuals that commit to the health improvement of their communities, advocating on behalf of nearly 5,000 members, such as hospitals and other healthcare entities.

“With the landscape of healthcare evolving so rapidly, we are fortunate to have the American Hospital Association as a resource for education and information on healthcare-related issues and trends. We value this relationship and the AHA’s role in supporting their members in providing high-quality healthcare nationwide,” Stanley said.

