Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Caught on camera: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Spartanburg County

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened on North Blackstock Road and Fairforest Clevedale Road at around 11:50 a.m.
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a scene after a train crashed into a tractor trailer on Monday afternoon.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened on North Blackstock Road and Fairforest Clevedale Road at around 11:50 a.m.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was trying to cross the train tracks, but the truck got stuck and the train crashed into it.

A car backs up right before a train crashed into a tractor-trailer that got stuck on the tracks in Spartanburg on Monday, April 3, 2023.

No one was injured as a result of this incident. The driver of the truck got out in time.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area
Attorneys representing Sandy Smith, left, say they will set aside $35,000 for a reward for...
$35,000 reward offered for info in Stephen Smith’s death
Leland Walmart suspect photos
Police release photos of person suspected of stealing from register at Leland Walmart
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Search continues for teen who disappeared near Fort Fisher
Power is out from Market St. to Station Road and Gordon Road to Military Cutoff Road.
Power outage reported in area of Market St., Gordon Road following crash

Latest News

Get Fit with 6: April challenge
Get Fit with 6: April challenge
Ronald Johnson
Ex-Smithfield officer, current Johnston County School Board member facing several charges, officials say
Maides Park hosts community meetup to discuss available health and wellness resources
Fearing the worst, David Hernandez’s mother just hopes search teams can bring him home.
Beachgoers urged to use caution as search continues for missing swimmer
Carson Michael Groves
Wilmington police locates missing juvenile