Carolina Beach Mural Project announces artists for two new murals

(Source: Carolina Beach Mural Project)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Mural Project has announced the artists for Mural #14 and Mural #15, and both murals are set to be installed in May.

Vanessa Lussier, the artist for Mural #14, titled ‘Cape Fear’s Captain’, is commemorating the story of Shoo Fly Train & Captain Harper. It will be installed on May 8. The mural will be located on the wall of Celtic Creamery at 201 N. Lake Park Blvd.

Lussier’s inspiration for the piece stems from a love of history and the scenery in Carolina Beach, and she was fascinated by how people used to travel to Pleasure Island. From the 1880s to the early 1900s, a Cape Fear River steamboat captained by John Harper was used before roads were built to transport visitors to a Snow’s Cut dock, where the Shoo-fly train was used to move them from the woods to the shore.

Rachel Rowse’s Mural #15 will begin installation on May 15, celebrating native pollinators and plants with the title ‘Formative Flora,’ focusing on the role they play in the landscape.

The mural will be on the utility building between The Lake and Veggie Wagon at 598 Lake Park Blvd South. It will not be painted on the building, but wrapped and sealed with a poly that will maintain the integrity of the work.

Rowse is focusing on shining light on the plants. For her, the use of light is important because she is a visually impaired artist with an eye condition called Nystagmus.

To learn more information on the Carolina Beach Mural Project, you can visit their website or Facebook and Instagram.

