Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Business owners frustrated with construction at Market and Gordon intersection, NCDOT provides completion update

Road construction projects not only impact drivers, but nearby businesses too.
Business owners frustrated with construction at Market and Gordon intersection, NCDOT provides completion update
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a project that has been under construction for two years and has caused plenty of stoppages and shutdowns along the way, something one business owner knows all too well.

Brad Sywolski, owns Brooklyn Pizza Company on Market and Gordon and told WECT years of ongoing construction have been tough on his business.

“The loss of our exit that we use to have in the back side of the building is really impacting our delivery time, especially on Friday evenings,” said Sywolski.

However, after two years of construction along Market and Gordon, NCDOT has a better idea of when traffic issues will be eased there.

“I’m pretty certain that Summer to late Summer the project will be completed,” said Resident Engineer for NCDOT, Joshua Pratt.

While the Market and Gordon project is scheduled to wrap up this summer, Pratt said there could be factors that delay the project and that includes any bad weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area
Cypress Grove Apt. Fire
A dozen people displaced after large Wilmington apartment fire Saturday evening
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development aviation program.
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development offering new youth aviation program
Leland Walmart suspect photos
Police release photos of person suspected of stealing from register at Leland Walmart
Multiple crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire at the Cox Industries wood plant in...
Crews extinguish Saturday power pole plant fire near Leland

Latest News

MGN
None injured in crash involving Wilmington Fire Department truck
AHA Milestone Award
Dosher Memorial Hospital presented milestone award recognizing 75 years with American Hospital Association
Road Revamp Part 1: Improvements to North College Road to start next year and continue until 2026
After two-years of construction along Market and Gordon, NCDOT has a better idea of when...
Business owners frustrated with construction at Market and Gordon intersection, NCDOT provides compl