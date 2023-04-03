Business owners frustrated with construction at Market and Gordon intersection, NCDOT provides completion update

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a project that has been under construction for two years and has caused plenty of stoppages and shutdowns along the way, something one business owner knows all too well.

Brad Sywolski, owns Brooklyn Pizza Company on Market and Gordon and told WECT years of ongoing construction have been tough on his business.

“The loss of our exit that we use to have in the back side of the building is really impacting our delivery time, especially on Friday evenings,” said Sywolski.

However, after two years of construction along Market and Gordon, NCDOT has a better idea of when traffic issues will be eased there.

“I’m pretty certain that Summer to late Summer the project will be completed,” said Resident Engineer for NCDOT, Joshua Pratt.

While the Market and Gordon project is scheduled to wrap up this summer, Pratt said there could be factors that delay the project and that includes any bad weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.