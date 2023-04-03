Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about fake survey scam

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released a warning on Monday, April 3 concerning a scam that had been reported to them.

According to the release, the scam involves a fake Ace Hardware survey that asks users to input payment information once it’s completed.

“These phishing emails claim they will send a free gift in exchange for completing a survey. Once the survey is completed, you will be asked to provide payment information for shipping and handling. Upon doing so, your payment information will be compromised by the fraud subjects. Ace Hardware will never ask customers for payment information as part of any survey or promotion,” states the Ace Hardware website. “If you receive a phishing survey email report it to fraud@acehardware.com and delete the email. Please be sure to include the phishing email as an attachment when reporting fraud.”

Brunswick County residents can report potential scams to the sheriff’s office under the “Latest Scams” tab on their mobile app or via their website.

“We received a scam alert from a citizen who stated they almost fell for this scam. Thankfully, they realized it was likely a hoax and alerted us via our app/website.”

