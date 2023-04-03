Senior Connect
Astronaut who grew up in NC to take part in Artemis II mission around the moon

Christina Koch, a NASA astronaut who grew up in Jacksonville, NC
Christina Koch, a NASA astronaut who grew up in Jacksonville, NC
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Astronaut and former Jacksonville-resident Christina Koch will be a mission specialist for NASA’s Artemis II moon crew.

Artemis II will be the first crewed mission to orbit the moon in years with an expected launch in 2024. She will take part in the 10-day mission with commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen.

NASA and the Canadian Space Agency revealed the crew members during an event on Monday, April 3.

Koch was born in Michigan, grew up in Jacksonville and began her career as an electrical engineer at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center after joining the NASA Academy program at the center in 2001. She later became a research associate in the U.S. Antarctic Program and spent a year at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

“I will never forget the first moment I stepped off the military aircraft that brought us all down to the South Pole,” Koch said in an interview with WECT. “I basically just did a 360 looking around in all directions. I couldn’t believe I had landed somewhere so remote, so foreign to everything I had ever known and was actually there.”

Koch was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013 and previously served as flight engineer on the International ISS for Expedition 59, 60 and 61. She took the Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station in March of 2019 and spent 328 days aboard, setting a record for the longest spaceflight by a woman. She also took part in the first all-woman spacewalk during her time at the station.

Now, she serves in a rotational position as the NASA Johnson Space Center director’s assistant for technical integration.

