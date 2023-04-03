Ashley girls soccer team tops MaxPreps national poll

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ashley High School girls soccer team is off to a roaring start and the national polls are starting to take notice.

The Eagles, who are a perfect 11-0 to start the season, are No. 1 in the MaxPreps poll released on March 30.

Ashley also is ranked fourth in the United Soccer Coaches poll released on March 28.

The Eagles were ranked sixth in the initial Soccerwire.com poll but they have rattled off five more wins since those rankings were released on March 14.

Ashley hosts West Brunswick at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.