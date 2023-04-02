Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area

Several crews are searching the Kure Beach coastline for a teenager who disappeared in the...
Several crews are searching the Kure Beach coastline for a teenager who disappeared in the water on Saturday.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several crews are searching the Kure Beach coastline for a teenager who disappeared in the water on Saturday.

Fort Fisher Recreation Area hiring lifeguards for summer season

Fort Fisher Recreation Area Park Ranger Jason Howard says the teenager was in the water close to the rocks in the recreation area. The teen disappeared around noon on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.

Search crews include a SABLE helicopter, the U.S. Coast Guard, Kure Beach Police Department and the recreation area’s staff.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire at the Cox Industries wood plant in...
Crews battle large fire at power pole plant
Cypress Grove Apt. Fire
A dozen people displaced after large apartment fire Saturday evening near 17th Street in Wilmington
Paid parking signs on Oak Island.
Oak Island paid parking begins Saturday; Where to find free beach parking in SENC
Brunswick Sheriff John Ingram (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Brunswick Co. Sheriff announces retirement
Neighbors opposed to a proposed development at The Point.
Neighbors concerns growing about proposed development on Topsail Beach

Latest News

Beaches are already seeing an influx of visitors, meaning many of them are making plans to...
Fort Fisher Recreation Area hiring lifeguards for summer season
Cypress Grove Apt. Fire
A dozen people displaced after large apartment fire Saturday evening near 17th Street in Wilmington
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development aviation program.
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development offering new youth aviation program
100 families had the chance to participate in Autism Takes Flight and take a tour through...
Families ‘test run’ trip through airport with Autism Takes Flight program