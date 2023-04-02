Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Powerball 4-1-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 4-1-23 at 11pm
Powerball Drawing for 4/1/2023
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area
Cypress Grove Apt. Fire
A dozen people displaced after large Wilmington apartment fire Saturday evening
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development aviation program.
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development offering new youth aviation program
Beaches are already seeing an influx of visitors, meaning many of them are making plans to...
Fort Fisher Recreation Area hiring lifeguards for summer season
Multiple crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire at the Cox Industries wood plant in...
Crews extinguish Saturday power pole plant fire near Leland

Latest News

Police investigating after suspect steals from register at Leland Walmart
Multiple crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire at the Cox Industries wood plant in...
Crews extinguish Saturday power pole plant fire near Leland
1 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Fayetteville hookah lounge: police
Willie Darnell Deramus
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect involved in stabbing at Circle K near ILM
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body