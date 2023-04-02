Senior Connect
Fort Fisher Recreation Area hiring lifeguards for summer season

Beaches are already seeing an influx of visitors, meaning many of them are making plans to handle the summer crowds.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Beaches are already seeing an influx of visitors, meaning many of them are making plans to handle the summer crowds.

After a mild winter, Fort Fisher Recreation Area has already seen a number of people enjoying the oceanfront. As the weather gets warmer and more people hit the beach, the state park is looking to hire lifeguards ahead of the tourist season.

“We had over a million visitors last year, so keeping those people safe is our top priority over the summertime,” said park ranger Jason Howard. “We do have some pretty strong rip currents in this area so it’s best to set up, if you’re coming out here, especially if you’re from out of town, to set up near a lifeguard.”

Fort Fisher keeps six lifeguards on staff and five of those positions are needing to be filled. Each position pays $15/hour and works 40 hours per week.

“We set up training, we pay for training,” said Howard. “If you don’t have any experience, that’s fine. All you need is an application.”

Lifeguards will start manning the towers on Memorial Day, just days after training ends.

You can find more details here. If you have any questions about becoming a lifeguard at Fort Fisher Recreation Area, call Howard at 910-458-5798.

