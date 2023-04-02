Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: more seasonable, sunny Sunday with warmer temps this week

By Claire Fry
Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! After a warm and windy Saturday afternoon that featured showers and thunderstorms for some, clouds have now decreased and winds have shifted and settled back into the 10-15 mph range.

Skies will be mainly sunny Sunday afternoon, with much cooler 60s to, at best, near 70-degree temperatures. Monday should be mostly sunny and gorgeous with highs in the 70s. For the rest of this week, expect variable clouds and warm highs in excess of 80 degrees away from the coast. A very spring-like pattern will feature isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms returning by midweek.

See details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, tap into your WECT Weather App for a ten-day forecast that peeks at Easter Sunday.

