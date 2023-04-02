Eastern NC volunteers headed to Mississippi to help with tornado relief

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 12 volunteers from eastern North Carolina are heading to Mississippi to help the American Red Cross with tornado relief efforts.

Among them is James Jarvis, the executive director for the American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area. Jarvis left for Mississippi Sunday morning.

“Having been here in eastern North Carolina when we were impacted by tornadoes or hurricanes Matthew and Florence, we had thousands of people that came to our aid, and so I just see this as my responsibility to help other communities when they get impacted by disaster,” Jarvis said.

26 people were killed after a tornado tore through Mississippi and Alabama on March 24, with dozens more injured and hundreds of homes destroyed by the storm.

Jarvis and 440 other Red Cross volunteers will help with serving the people impacted by the storm, like providing meals, shelter and some financial aid. They’ll also assist with connecting people with mental health services in response to the disaster.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.