Wilmington Fire Dept. battling apartment fire on Cypress Grove Dr.

Cypress Grove Apt. Fire
Cypress Grove Apt. Fire(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is battling an apartment fire at Cypress Grove Apartments.

A spokesperson for the department said the call came in just before 6 o’clock Saturday evening about a fire on Cypress Grove Dr.

As of 6:45 p.m., crews are still fighting the fire. No word yet on if there are any injuries and how many units are impacted.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.

