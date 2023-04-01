Wilmington Fire Dept. battling apartment fire on Cypress Grove Dr.
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is battling an apartment fire at Cypress Grove Apartments.
A spokesperson for the department said the call came in just before 6 o’clock Saturday evening about a fire on Cypress Grove Dr.
As of 6:45 p.m., crews are still fighting the fire. No word yet on if there are any injuries and how many units are impacted.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.
