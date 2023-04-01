Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home

A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.(Seminole County Animal Services)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Animal services in Florida say one of their longtime furry residents has found a new home.

According to Seminole County Animal Services, a 7-year-old dog named Sophie was adopted this week after nearly hitting the one-year mark of being at the shelter.

The animal shelter made a push earlier in the week to find Sophie a forever home saying Saturday would mark her being with the team for one year.

Staff shared a video online showing a few of Sophie’s interactions while at the shelter. Workers called her a sweet, soulful girl who has simply been overlooked by visitors in favor of other younger dogs.

“She loves going for walks and is a volunteer favorite here at the shelter. Don’t leave her in her kennel begging for attention any longer,” the shelter team shared online.

On Friday, animal services thanked everyone for getting the word out regarding Sophie. According to the team, her new dad saw her on social media and made the adoption official.

“We did it. Best wishes to Sophie, and thanks for adopting,” the team shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
One killed after van rear-ends gas truck on N.C. 87 near Tar Heel
Police on Thursday said there was no active shooter at Forsyth Technical Community College...
Police: No active shooter situation at Forsyth Tech in Winston-Salem
Authorities stated that the suspect drives a newer model brown Hyundai.
NHC Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect after stabbing at Circle K near ILM
Flights to Tampa will begin on June 23, while Avelo will begin to offer flights to Palm Beach...
ILM to offer flights to Tampa, West Palm Beach via Avelo
(MGN)
Area sheriffs release statements after repeal of pistol purchase permit law

Latest News

FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman leaves Walter Reed with depression ‘in remission’
Neighbors opposed to a proposed development at The Point.
Neighbors concerns growing about proposed development on Topsail Beach
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes slam Arkansas, shredding rooftops and tossing cars
Authorities shared a booking photo of suspect Aaron Reed-Jones from 2017.
Police: Deaf man dies after being punched in the head; attacker arrested