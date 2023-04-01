Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree

Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.(WHIZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (CNN) - A resident at a senior living home in Ohio proved it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Nancy Power Hodous, at 102 years old, celebrated her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree.

Hodous said she was thrilled to be given an honorary degree in public service from Zane College.

“They say follow your heart. If it’s something you can, go ahead and do it,” Hodous said.

And the honor comes just ahead of her 103rd birthday in April.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities stated that the suspect drives a newer model brown Hyundai.
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect involved in stabbing at Circle K near ILM
Brunswick Sheriff John Ingram (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Brunswick Co. Sheriff announces retirement
Allison Jordan Daughtry
Wilmington Police Department announces missing person has been found
Multiple crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire at the Cox Industries wood plant in...
Crews battle large fire at power pole plant
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Authorities stated that the suspect drives a newer model brown Hyundai.
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect involved in stabbing at Circle K near ILM
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros