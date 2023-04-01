Families ‘test run’ trip through airport with Autism Takes Flight program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families of children with developmental disabilities had the chance to take a test run through Wilmington International Airport through the program Autism Takes Flight Saturday.

Autism Takes Flight is a partnership between the Center for Pediatric Behavioral Health, Coastal Autism Solutions, Wilmington International Airport and Live Oak Bank to give children with autism or another developmental disability a chance to walk through the airport and prepare for future travel.

“Individuals with autism can have difficulty participating in things that are out of their typical routine or being in environments that are overly stimulating with lots of new things, really loud noises, unexpected noises,” said Melanie Bachmeyer, the CEO of the Center for Pediatric Behavioral Health.

Children and their families had a chance to go through the airport as if they were heading out on a summer vacation, from checking bags to going through security to actually boarding an airplane.

Autism Takes Flight had 100 families sign up to participate this year. It’s the eighth year the program has run at ILM, and Bachmeyer said they’ve seen success in helping children prepare for the stresses of traveling.

“They’ve come back the following year and shared with us that they were able to successfully travel to go somewhere fun with their loved one or to go and visit family and they hadn’t previously been able to do that,” Bachmeyer said.

Bachmeyer also recommends providing visual aids to children to show them what to expect, like a video or a story about the airport.

For children who participate in the program, like John Hoyle, 9, it means feeling more confident going through the airport. It also means hopefully someday visiting their dream destination -- for Hoyle, a trip to Disney World.

“One day, I will go to a flight with mom, and this is just practice,” Hoyle said.

Anyone who wasn’t able to participate in Autism Takes Flight can still get information and resources to prepare their children for a trip to the airport by emailing autismtakesflight@gmail.com or visiting the Center for Pediatric Behavioral Health’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.