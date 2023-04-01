Crews battle large fire at power pole plant

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire at the Cox Industries wood plant in Leland.

Leland firefighters responded to the fire on Wood Treatment Road shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday just off of 74/76 near Northwest District Park. Since there was no easy access to a water supply, several other agencies also responded including crews from Wilmington, New Hanover County and Pender County.

As of 10 a.m., the fire is under control. The plant was empty at the time of the incident so no one was injured.

The Brunswick County fire marshal is investigating the cause.

