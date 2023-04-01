Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crews battle large fire at power pole plant

Multiple crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire at the Cox Industries wood plant in...
Multiple crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire at the Cox Industries wood plant in Leland.(Leland Fire/Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire at the Cox Industries wood plant in Leland.

Leland firefighters responded to the fire on Wood Treatment Road shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday just off of 74/76 near Northwest District Park. Since there was no easy access to a water supply, several other agencies also responded including crews from Wilmington, New Hanover County and Pender County.

As of 10 a.m., the fire is under control. The plant was empty at the time of the incident so no one was injured.

The Brunswick County fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities stated that the suspect drives a newer model brown Hyundai.
NHC Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect after stabbing at Circle K near ILM
Allison Jordan Daughtry
Wilmington Police Department announces missing person has been found
Brunswick Sheriff John Ingram (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Brunswick Co. Sheriff announces retirement
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
A proposed Tractor Supply store in New Hanover County at Castle Hayne Road with markups by...
NHC Board of Commissioners to look at proposals for hundreds of homes, new Tractor Supply

Latest News

Neighbors opposed to a proposed development at The Point.
Neighbors concerns growing about proposed development on Topsail Beach
Paid parking signs on Oak Island.
Oak Island paid parking begins Saturday; Where to find free beach parking in SENC
Thalian Hall
WECT interviews Tim McGraw Tribute ‘Vegas McGraw’
Brunswick Sheriff John Ingram (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Brunswick Co. Sheriff announces retirement