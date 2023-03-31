Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

Allison Jordan Daughtry
Allison Jordan Daughtry(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is searching for 38-year-old Allison Jordan Daughtry.

According to the release, Daughtry was last seen on Monday, March 27, at around 7:30 p.m. in the 3700 block on Prices Lane. She was last seen wearing a baseball cap, grey glasses, a grey tank top and blue jeans.

Daughtry is believed to be driving a 1993 light grey Toyota half-ton pickup truck.

Authorities stated that she is 5′0″ tall and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see Daughtry, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Thursday said there was no active shooter at Forsyth Technical Community College...
Police: No active shooter situation at Forsyth Tech in Winston-Salem
Crash
One killed after van rear-ends gas truck on N.C. 87 near Tar Heel
Flights to Tampa will begin on June 23, while Avelo will begin to offer flights to Palm Beach...
ILM to offer flights to Tampa, West Palm Beach via Avelo
(MGN)
Area sheriffs release statements after repeal of pistol purchase permit law
Woman dies after head-on collision on U.S. 74 near Clarkton

Latest News

If you have a prom coming up but are stressing about the dress, a church is holding an event to...
Grace United Methodist Church hosting free prom dress giveaway
The first time in three years people need to renew their Medicaid plan, otherwise you can be...
Medicaid renewal period open, recipients risk being dropped as continuous coverage ends
Over 1,000 dresses, shoes, accessories and minor alterations are being provided at the event.
Grace United Methodist Church hosting free prom dress giveaway
Continuous coverage ends on Friday, March 31, with April 1 marking the first day that states...
Medicaid renewal period open, recipients can be dropped as continuous coverage ends