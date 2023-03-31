Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is searching for 38-year-old Allison Jordan Daughtry.

According to the release, Daughtry was last seen on Monday, March 27, at around 7:30 p.m. in the 3700 block on Prices Lane. She was last seen wearing a baseball cap, grey glasses, a grey tank top and blue jeans.

Daughtry is believed to be driving a 1993 light grey Toyota half-ton pickup truck.

Authorities stated that she is 5′0″ tall and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see Daughtry, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

