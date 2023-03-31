Senior Connect
Wilmington Housing Authority says no families displaced by mold remain in hotels

Wilmington Housing Authority
Wilmington Housing Authority
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After years of mold issues dating back to Hurricane Florence in 2018 resulted in 150 displaced families, the Wilmington Housing Authority says that no more families are living in area hotels as of Friday, March 31.

Authority CEO Tyrone Garrett, who took the role in May of 2022, highlighted the efforts of the ROTC team, property management and maintenance department, and HCVP department for leading the efforts.

He also recognized the support from the WHA Board of Commissioners along with city and county officials that helped make this happen.

