UNCW Chancellor Aswani Volety officially sworn in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Wilmington Chancellor Dr. Aswani Volety was officially sworn in as chancellor on Friday, March 31.

He is the seventh chancellor in the history of the school, taking over after Dr. Jose Sartarelli’s retirement in July 2022.

According to the ceremony program, Volety is a first-generation college graduate who moved from India to the U.S. at 23 years old. He previously served as the chief academic officer and chief operating officer at Elon University and as UNCW’s College of Arts and Sciences Dean.

“Prior to UNCW, he spent 15 years as a professor of marine science and director of Vester Marine Field Station, and later as an interim dean for the College of Arts & Sciences at Florida Gulf Coast University. While there, he secured three $1 million gifts to establish a marine laboratory and endow two professorships,” the program states.

He graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in Marine Science from the College of William & Mary, received a Master of Science in zoology from Andhra University in India and earned graduate certificates in management development and management and leadership in education from the Graduate School of Education at Harvard University.

“Our purpose - to make a difference, learn, change, grow and improve ourselves, our campus and our community - guides our way. Our passion for knowledge, discovery and diversity of thoughts, ideas and individual perspectives inspires our actions. Our Seahawk pride in ourselves and others enhances the university we have built here together,” Volety says in the program.

