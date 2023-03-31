Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Tim McGraw Tribute ‘Vegas McGraw’ to perform at Thalian Hall

Thalian Hall
Thalian Hall(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tim McGraw tribute, “Vegas McGraw,” will perform at Thalian Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

“Adam and his talented crew have opened up for 42 National Acts all over the United States, such as: Taylor Swift, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Charlie Daniels, Blake Shelton, Josh Turner, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Tracy Lawrence etc.,” stated the announcement from the hall.

Tickets are available now on the Thalian Hall website.

“The timeless sound of Tim McGraw proves appealing to audiences of all ages, bringing back memories and touching the hearts of all. This talented group of musicians showcase Tim McGraw’s mega-hits from the 90′s such as “Dont Take The Girl,” “I Like It I Love It,” “Everywhere” and his current radio hits of today!” the release added.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Thursday said there was no active shooter at Forsyth Technical Community College...
Police: No active shooter situation at Forsyth Tech in Winston-Salem
Crash
One killed after van rear-ends gas truck on N.C. 87 near Tar Heel
Flights to Tampa will begin on June 23, while Avelo will begin to offer flights to Palm Beach...
ILM to offer flights to Tampa, West Palm Beach via Avelo
(MGN)
Area sheriffs release statements after repeal of pistol purchase permit law
Woman dies after head-on collision on U.S. 74 near Clarkton

Latest News

Watson College of Education
‘Plastic Ocean Arts and Sci Fest’ to be held at UNCW
Authorities stated that the suspect drives a newer model brown Hyundai.
NHC Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect after stabbing at Circle K near ILM
Azaleas
County officials and local groups to hold azalea planting event at Airlie Gardens
Britt’s Donuts announces 2023 season opening date
Britts Donuts opens for the season on Friday