Tim McGraw Tribute ‘Vegas McGraw’ to perform at Thalian Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tim McGraw tribute, “Vegas McGraw,” will perform at Thalian Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

“Adam and his talented crew have opened up for 42 National Acts all over the United States, such as: Taylor Swift, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Charlie Daniels, Blake Shelton, Josh Turner, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Tracy Lawrence etc.,” stated the announcement from the hall.

Tickets are available now on the Thalian Hall website.

“The timeless sound of Tim McGraw proves appealing to audiences of all ages, bringing back memories and touching the hearts of all. This talented group of musicians showcase Tim McGraw’s mega-hits from the 90′s such as “Dont Take The Girl,” “I Like It I Love It,” “Everywhere” and his current radio hits of today!” the release added.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.