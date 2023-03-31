Senior Connect
‘Plastic Ocean Arts and Sci Fest’ to be held at UNCW

Watson College of Education
Watson College of Education(UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Plastic Ocean Project and the N.C. Science Festival have announced that the Plastic Ocean Arts and Sci Fest will take place on Saturday, April 8.

“The event will feature a series of STEM-based activity stations related to plastic pollution. Participants can visit various stations featuring demonstrations by marine debris scientists from UNCW, the Plastic Ocean Project and the North Carolina Coastal Federation. Each station will highlight local efforts that address marine debris through scientific research, outreach, artwork and more,” stated the announcement from POP.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Watson School of Education Building Atrium, located at 970 Reynolds Drive. Local middle and high school students interested plastic pollution and marine debris are encouraged to attend.

Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to learn about volunteer and internship opportunities related to marine debris research.

“The NC-Sci-Fest is a month long celebration of science held every April. The statewide festival includes hundreds of STEM-focused events that offer scores of fun, interactive science learning opportunities. Students, families, friends, STEM professionals, teachers and volunteers are encouraged to enjoy the series of events taking place throughout North Carolina,” the announcement stated.

