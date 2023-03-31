Pet of the Week: Sophia from the Pender Co. Humane Society

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Sophia, a 13-year-old “Mame” Shiba Inu mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society.

Up-to-date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped, she is also housetrained and good with kids. She gets along with certain dogs, but her handlers say that she can get a little cranky due to her age.

Sophia loves to go on leashed walks and has been described as an escape artist, so a fenced-in yard is required.

Those interested in adopting her can call the shelter at (910) 259-7022. For more information, including adoption fees and applications, please visit the Pender County Humane Society website.

