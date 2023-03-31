NHC Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect after stabbing at Circle K near ILM

A man suspected of a stabbing at a Circle K in New Hanover County (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of stabbing another man in the Circle K located at the entrance of Wilmington International Airport.

“Just after 9 am this morning, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 2455 N 23rd St, the Circle K convenience store located at the entrance of the Wilmington International Airport for a stabbing. Two men got into an argument in the Circle K, which led to the suspect swinging at the victim while holding a large knife striking the victim in the chest and causing severe injury,” the sheriff’s office stated in their release.

The stabbing victim was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Authorities stated that the suspect drives a newer model brown Hyundai. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 798-4162 or through their website.

