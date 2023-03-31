Lake Waccamaw issues boil water advisory on Canal Cove Rd

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Lake Waccamaw has issued a boil water advisory in the Canal Cove Rd area after a water main break.

Customers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water until further notice. Vigorous boiling of water for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms.

The advisory was issued from 2512 Canal Cove Rd to the end of Waccamaw Shores Rd, not including Wooded acres on Friday, March 31.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.