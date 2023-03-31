Senior Connect
Lake Waccamaw issues boil water advisory on Canal Cove Rd

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(Source: Alabama Extension)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Lake Waccamaw has issued a boil water advisory in the Canal Cove Rd area after a water main break.

Customers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water until further notice. Vigorous boiling of water for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms.

The advisory was issued from 2512 Canal Cove Rd to the end of Waccamaw Shores Rd, not including Wooded acres on Friday, March 31.

