Intentional Collision event held to promote diversity in medical professions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosted a periodic Intentional Collision at the Sankofa Training & Wellness Institute at North Front Street on Thursday evening.

The Collision is a networking event to provide chamber members and business leaders opportunities to network with other business leaders and encourages conversations between people who possibly do not interact in day-to-day life.

“We believe that we will have a more inclusive business community and our economy will grow faster if we’re all open to building these relationships with people we may not have known before,” Natalie English, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, said.

Sankofa Training & Wellness, which partnered with minority businesses to host the event, is a new education program that gives students a path to working in health care. The Institute concentrates on enhancing diversity in the medical field by attracting, educating, training and employing minority talent.

