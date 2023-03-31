Senior Connect
Infrastructure financial plan presented to Carolina Beach leaders

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - First Tryon Advisors and Town staff presented a financial plan to pay for infrastructure needs over the next 20 years to the Carolina Beach Town Council on March 28.

The plan, called the CB2045 Infrastructure Plan, lays out the timing of more than $70 million worth of projects and the needed bonds to pay for the improvements to the town.

“Keep in mind that these financial plans will morph some as we apply for any available state and federal funding,” Carolina Beach Mayor Lynn Barbee. “The plans are conservative and assume maximum debt required. Plans become roadmaps. We may detour some over the next 20 years but at least we now know where we are and where we are going.”

Among the projects in the CB2045 Infrastructure Plan are improved water storage and capacity, a new water treatment facility and needed stormwater improvements.

“It’s a roadmap to pay for our imminent and future needs while minimizing the financial impacts on the town and its citizens,” added Town Manager Bruce Oakley.

More detailed information about the plan can be seen below or by clicking here.

