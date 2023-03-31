ILM Airport to host Autism Takes Flight event on Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport will host an Autism Takes Flight event on Saturday, April 1, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“It is a great way for families of individuals with any type of developmental disability to participate in a trial run of traveling through the airport to prepare for future travel, which includes checking a bag, getting a boarding pass, going through security, waiting at a gate, riding a shuttle, boarding a plane, and waiting for luggage,” states a release from the Center for Pediatric Health, one of the co-sponsors.

Participating families will also have materials in advance to prepare for the trial run, and trained therapists will be available to help assist families if they need or want it. A total of 100 families registered for this year’s event.

Co-sponsors include the Center for Pediatric Health, Coastal Autism Solutions, ILM and Live Oak Bank.

