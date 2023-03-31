Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: March hands off to April on blustery, mild & stormy note

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Mar. 30, 2023...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a nice and slightly warmer afternoon, compared to days past. Amid increasing clouds and growing southwesterly breezes, expect high temperatures to ping the 70s for most spots around the Cape Fear Region.

Your First Alert Forecast turns briefly unsettled this weekend with the approach and passage of a cold front Saturday. Watch for isolated showers and storms, especially inland and between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. While the storms themselves will carry a marginal risk for damaging gusts, you’ll want to note that Saturday will be blustery in any case with southwest winds possibly gusting near or over 40 mph at times. Skies will clear Saturday night and winds will gradually settle through Sunday afternoon, with much cooler 60s to, at best, near 70-degree temperatures.

See details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, tap into your WECT Weather App for a ten-day forecast that peeks at Easter Sunday.

