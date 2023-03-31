First Alert Forecast: April to begin on a mild & unsettled note

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see this late this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast turns briefly unsettled this weekend with the approach and passage of a cold front Saturday. Watch for isolated showers and storms, especially inland and between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. While the storms themselves will carry a marginal risk for damaging gusts, you’ll want to note that Saturday will be blustery in any case with southwest winds possibly gusting near or over 40 mph at times.

Skies will clear Saturday night and winds will gradually settle through Sunday afternoon, with much cooler 60s to, at best, near 70-degree temperatures.

See details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, tap into your WECT Weather App for a ten-day forecast that peeks at Easter Sunday.

