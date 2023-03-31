County officials and local groups to hold azalea planting event at Airlie Gardens

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - County officials and local groups will kick off Plant an Azalea Week with an official planting of the azalea on Tuesday, April 4 at Airlie Gardens.

The planting will begin at 10 a.m. in support of the Airlie Gardens’ continued efforts to maintain and enhance its azalea collection, according to an announcement by the county.

New Hanover County Parks and Gardens and the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County are partnering with the Cape Fear Garden Club, Inc.’s Civic Improvements Committee to hold the event. County officials, parks staff and members of the Cape Fear Garden Club will plant the azalea.

The annual Plant an Azalea Week celebration is an effort by the Parks Conservancy of NHC and the county to promote the planting of azaleas throughout the community to return the Wilmington area to a “city of a million azaleas.”

