Community meetup set for Maides Park on April 3

Maides Park in Wilmington
Maides Park in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Free and Low Cost Health and Wellness Resources will be the topic at a community meetup planned for Monday, April 3, at Maides Park.

The event, hosted by the Community Resource Panel, will take place from 5:45-7 p.m. at the park located at 1101 Manly Ave.

A guest speaker from the Northside Food Co-op will be featured at the event.

