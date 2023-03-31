Senior Connect
Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation presents $28,000 in funds to local groups

Brunswick County Sheriff's Charitable foundation
Brunswick County Sheriff's Charitable foundation(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation, Inc. held its eleventh annual “Diamonds and Denim” Ball on March 3 at the St. James Community Center.

Two checks worth a total of $28,000 were presented on March 27 to the Brunswick County Literacy Council and Samara’s Village.

“Over the past eleven years, the Foundation has donated $219,000 of proceeds from the yearly Diamond & Denim Charity Ball to Brunswick County Non-Profit organizations,” the foundation wrote in a press release.

This ball featured dinner by Frying Pan, music & dancing by the TRU SOL band as well as a live and silent auction.

The next Diamonds & Denim Charity Ball will be held on March 1 of 2024.

