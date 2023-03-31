Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff announces retirement

Brunswick Sheriff John Ingram (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Brunswick Sheriff John Ingram (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram has announced that he will retire effective April 30.

Ingram, who served 15 years as sheriff, made the announcement in a Facebook post.

Ingram released the following statement:

After much deliberation, prayer, and support from my family, I have made the decision to retire and resign as Sheriff of Brunswick County, effective April 30, 2023. With 30 years in law enforcement, 15 of those serving as your Sheriff, it’s time for me to take a new path with less stress and commitment. My wife, Michelle, has sacrificed so much and poured her heart into our service as well. Now I hope to enjoy more time with my family and friends who have taken a back seat to my career for so many years.

It has been an honor and privilege serving and protecting the people of Brunswick County. Although our county faces many of the same issues as others throughout this great state and country, we are blessed to have such a generous and responsive community. We have citizens who are eager to work together to solve the issues at hand, coupled with generous hearts ready to help their neighbors whenever the need arises. I will never be able to thank the people of Brunswick County enough for allowing me this distinct honor.

I have also been fortunate to make lasting friendships and have worked with some of the finest law enforcement in the state. I am confident my co-workers at BCSO will continue to make great strides as they adjust and move forward. They are simply the best!

Moving forward, I ask you to consider supporting Brian Chism, my Chief Deputy, to serve as your next Sheriff. He is a grounded man with a strong passion for service. He has a commendable career, and if given the opportunity, will serve you faithfully and admirably as Sheriff.

In closing, my hope and prayer for this community is simple. May God continue His blessings and protection over the people who live in and visit our beautiful Brunswick County. Thank you all!

Sheriff John W. Ingram V

