Brunswick Co. Board of Education to hold special meetings for superintendent interviews

Brunswick County Schools
Brunswick County Schools(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education will hold two meetings next week to interview candidates for its vacant superintendent position.

“The Board will hold Special Called meetings at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3, and at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 for the purpose of conducting interviews for the role of Superintendent,” the school system announced. “The Board will open each session in the Board room of the Brunswick County Schools Administrative Offices and immediately enter into closed session.”

The school system is looking to replace Dr. Jerry Oates, who resigned earlier this year to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction.

