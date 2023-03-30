Woman dies after head-on collision on U.S. 74 near Clarkton

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - 53-year-old Carol Robinson was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday at 11:19 p.m. near Hallsboro Road.

Robinson, who was driving a silver Saturn, was moving west in the eastbound lane of U.S. 74 and collided with a black Volkswagen head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation. No charges are being filed at this time.

