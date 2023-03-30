Senior Connect
Untied Way of the Cape Fear Area offering free online tax filing

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - United Way of the Cape Fear Area announced the launch of its free tax filing website MyFreeTaxes on Thursday, March 30.

Now in its 12th year, the website helps taxpayers file both state and federal returns for free. It also includes schedule C options.

Per United Way, the website’s features include:

  • Screens for credit and deduction eligibility such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit to ensure filers receive their maximum tax refund, and lets filers check for any missed stimulus payments
  • Shows filers how and why their refund amount is changing in real time
  • Allows individuals to use their mobile phone, tablet or computer to file taxes
  • Help from a real person trained by the IRS via the MyFreeTaxes’ Helpline.
  • Access to additional financial products and resources, including free access to a student debt management tool that will help employees easily lower payments or find loan forgiveness.

Tax returns are due by Tuesday, April 18 this year.

