Surf City to host free ‘Pirate Treasure Hunt Hike’ for families

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County has announced that a “Pirate Treasure Hunt Hike” will take place at Soundside Park on Saturday, April 29.

According to the announcement, the free, family-friendly event is part of their Year of the Trail celebration. Those wishing to participate will not be allowed to bring pets on the hike.

“Pirate legend and lore is a part of Pender County’s history,” said Pender County Tourism Director Tammy Proctor. “It’s only fitting that a troupe of pirates take us along a path of hidden treasure.”

Beginning at 11 a.m., a band of pirates will lead participants from the picnic shelter on a less than one-mile hike along the Soundside Park boardwalk. Following the hike, participants are invited to eat lunch at the picnic shelter with the pirates.

Soundside Park is located at 517 Roland Ave. in Surf City. Participants will need to bring their own lunch.

“This swashbuckling adventure is made possible with the collaboration of our merry band of pirates, Surf City Parks and Recreation, and Pender County Tourism,” stated the county in their release.

For more information, please contact (910) 259-1278 or (910) 789-2971.

