Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Reports: ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house

Jacob Anthony Chansley, center, with other insurrectionists who supported then-President Donald...
Jacob Anthony Chansley, center, with other insurrectionists who supported then-President Donald Trump, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber in the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Chansley was among the first group of insurrectionists who entered the hallway outside the Senate chamber.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jacob Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was transferred from a federal prison to a halfway house, according to several reports.

The Bureau of Prisons and Chansley’s lawyer confirmed he was moved to “community confinement,” according to the Hill.

Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021 after pleading guilty to a federal charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Chansley previously admitted to using a bullhorn to rile up the crowd and writing a threatening note to then-Vice President Mike Pence during the assault on the Capitol.

CBS News reported Chansley’s release date is now listed as May 25, 2023. Originally, he was to be released in July.

The Bureau of Prisons has declined to comment on the details of Chansley’s transfer and new release date. A spokesman for the bureau did note in a statement to CBS News that a law passed in 2018 changed how frequently federal inmates can earn sentence reductions.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Daniel Autry (top left) James Harrelson (top right) Tanner Harrelson (bottom left) Jessica...
Four charged with murder in Bladen Co.
(MGN)
Area sheriffs release statements after repeal of pistol purchase permit law
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years

Latest News

FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos
FILE - Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl...
Biden meets NFL player Damar Hamlin, praises his resilience
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: 1 shot at North Carolina college, campus closed
A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road near Shiloh Drive
NHC Planning Board looks at proposals for hundreds of homes, new Tractor Supply
FILE - Pope Francis could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his...
Pope showing ‘marked improvement,’ could leave hospital soon