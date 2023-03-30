Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a man has been arrested for chasing people in a stolen forklift.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to downtown Portland on Tuesday regarding a person who was driving a stolen forklift on city streets.

Authorities said the man was driving the stolen forklift erratically and chasing pedestrians.

KPTV reports that responding officers found the unidentified man driving the wrong way before they were to stop and arrest him.

Officials shared a picture of the man being taken into custody while praising the officers for their “good work.”

No immediate information was given regarding any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Daniel Autry (top left) James Harrelson (top right) Tanner Harrelson (bottom left) Jessica...
Four charged with murder in Bladen Co.
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation

Latest News

Pistol purchase permit repealed.
Local officials and organizations react to repeal of pistol purchase permit law
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial defense leans heavily on experts
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three...
Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in somber vigil