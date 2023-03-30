Senior Connect
One killed after van rear-ends gas truck on N.C. 87 near Tar Heel

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - A fatal collision occurred on N.C. 87 near the Cumberland County line at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the responding State Highway Patrol trooper, a gas truck and service van were driving north on the highway when the gas truck stopped at the railroad crossing.

The service van then rear-ended the truck, and the driver of the van was killed. The driver was presumed dead by first responders on the scene.

The truck did not spill any gas, and the accident is currently under investigation.

The driver’s identity is currently unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

